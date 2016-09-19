Pierson’s Toole Hoists Hampton Cup as a Mariner

by Gavin Menu

By Brett Mauser

After going full bore for 48 minutes, playing every down on both sides of the ball for the Southampton football team in a Hampton Cup clash with East Hampton on Saturday, Pierson senior Bradley Toole — a first-year Mariner — had a moment to himself in the south endzone. All afternoon, he had lined up eye to eye with his former Bonacker teammates, from nine years old on up. Now he was surrounded by new comrades, on one knee, hiding tears behind his hands.

The Mariners triumphed, 7-6, thanks to an incredible defensive stand with under a minute to play. The victory meant a lot to many – on the field, on the sidelines and in the stands — but it may have meant more to Toole than anyone.

“I was a Bonacker for a long time, but now I’m a Mariner at heart,” Toole said. “Southampton has given me as much love as I could have hoped for. It definitely feels more like home here. The emotions just hit me all at once, winning the Hamptons Cup after competing on the other side of the field for so long.”

Pierson’s partnership with East Hampton would have bumped Bonac up to the more competitive Division III due to enrollment numbers. The Bonackers declined the school’s inclusion, and instead all Pierson players were nudged to Southampton. It still stings for Toole, who is the lone Pierson representative on the Mariners’ varsity squad.

“I definitely have a huge chip on my shoulder, and it isn’t going to go away even though we won,” Toole said. “I feel like East Hampton didn’t want me enough, that they didn’t think I was important. Southampton thinks I’m important.”

Second-year head coach Bruce Muro has seen the benefits of having Pierson aboard at the varsity level and down the line. The middle school program has 41 players — up from just 23 — and the junior varsity team is in the mid-twenties after having just 16 players a year ago. The Mariners’ varsity roster is 21 strong, including Toole, who served as a special team captain for Saturday’s showdown.

“Bradley is the best; I don’t know how else to describe him,” added Southampton head coach Bruce Muro, whose program ended an 11-game slide. “He’s unselfish, he’s a gentleman, and he’s a good student. He’s just an unbelievable kid, and he’s been a real great player for us offensively and defensively.”

Despite the emotion and motivation, Southampton stared a 12th straight loss in the face with East Hampton set inside the Mariner 10-yard line with under a minute to play. On second-and-goal, Bonac quarterback Jacen Tuthill was flushed out of the pocket and headed for the endzone. Before he could get there, Southampton defensive lineman Shaundel Crumpton dislodged the ball with his helmet, and it flew directly to fellow senior Nakia Williams on the goal line, who escaped and returned it 100 yards for an apparent score. Instead, the play was ruled down at the Southampton 2 and two kneeldowns sealed the win for Southampton.

It was fitting that Crumpton made the decisive play. At halftime, Muro relayed a text from his mother that stated that Crumpton’s grandmother had been re-admitted to the hospital for further cancer treatment.

“It’s incredible. I’m so happy for the boys,” Muro said. “They worked really hard the whole summer. Not only was it Homecoming and for the Cup, but it was a big first win to get us rolling again.”

Southampton jumped in front early in the first quarter when Adonis Hutchings darted into the end zone on a 4th-and-6 from the Bonac 7. East Hampton answered when Shane O’Dwyer hauled in an 8-yard touchdown pass from Tuthill with 10 seconds left before halftime. The Bonackers’ two-point conversion attempt failed, leaving them a point behind at halftime.

East Hampton controlled field position early but came up empty despite numerous opportunities. One first-quarter drive was stuffed inside the Southampton 5, and then it was Toole short-circuiting another with 4:08 to go in the second when he roared around the left side of the line and jarred the ball from Tuthill’s right hand. Southampton fell on the ball and took over possession.

Toole had last year’s Super Bowl Most Valuable Player to thank.

“I watched tape on Von Miller all night last night, and I thought if I hit the quarterback and could strip the ball, that would take all the air out of their drive,” Toole said. “I went for it and it worked.”

The Mariners held on to wretch the Cup away from their rival, which had kept the Cup since a 42-7 victory in the 2012 edition of the series. Three years later, it was much of the same – a 28-6 Bonac rout. When Southampton broke from its victory huddle in the endzone and hoisted the Cup on Saturday, it was Toole who was chosen to bring it to the Southampton faithful on the sidelines.

“This team took me in really fast,” Toole said. “I didn’t feel any disconnect at all. I have a lot of friends and I feel like they’re all my family. I had no idea that all this could happen, but I’m happy that we were able to flip the script and win it.”