Possible Community Center Seen in CDCH Building

By Stephen J. Kotz

The Children’s Development Center of the Hamptons has shut its doors and the East Hampton Town Senior Center building needs to be replaced.

On Tuesday, the East Hampton Town Board discussed the idea of converting the empty CDCH building on Stephen Hands Path into a new broad-based community center.

Supervisor Larry Cantwell said a report by engineer Drew Bennett concluded that the 22,000-square-foot CDCH building, which was constructed in 2003 on land leased from the town, could be converted into a community center for approximately $2.1 million. That does not include the cost of buying the building, but the town is moving forward with an appraisal to find out if it will be economically feasible.

Mr. Bennett’s report estimated it would cost between $5.3 million and $6.2 million to replace the aging senior center on Springs-Fireplace Road in East Hampton.

Mr. Cantwell stressed that the CDCH building, which is on a 35-acre site along with a number of athletic fields, could be redeveloped as a community center that “would encompasses and include the senior center” while also providing needed space for youth groups and other organizations.

Councilwoman Kathy Burke-Gonzalez said both the YMCA and East Hampton Library have approached the town asking “if we had the space available they would love to run programs.”

Mr. Cantwell said the site could possibly provide a new home to the East Hampton food pantry, which was recently notified it would have to vacate its space at the Windmill Village apartments.

Mr. Cantwell added that the site has been considered as a possible home of a Southampton Hospital emergency clinic as well.

Diane Patrizio, the town’s director of human services, said her department has 30 employees who are based in either the senior center building or a trailer on the property and that it would be nice to have them all under one roof.

Besides the senior nutrition program, the department offers senior transportation, adult day care, in-home case management, and a youth program. The current building is used seven days a week, for everything from yoga classes to 12-step programs, she said.

The only major concern was raised by Councilman Fred Overton who questioned whether the CDCH site would prove to be difficult for seniors to get to, given the heavy traffic on Route 27. He said the town may have to reconfigure Stephen Hands Path to make a turning lane for people trying to get to the site.

Wainscott Moratorium

Responding to a request from the Wainscott Citizens Advisory Committee, the town board said it would introduce at Thursday’s meeting a measure imposing a moratorium on major new commercial development along the Route 27 corridor in that hamlet.

If the moratorium is adopted, developers would be allowed to submit applications for review, but no public hearings could be held or approvals granted, John Jilnicki, a town attorney, told the board. Although Mr. Jilnicki initially said the moratorium would apply to any project that would affect more than 25 percent of a site, board members said they would prefer to see that reduced to 10 percent.

“On the north side of the highway there are a fair number of parcels available to development or redevelopment,” Mr. Jilnicki said, explaining why the original moratorium only extended to the north side of the road. Board members later asked that it include the south side and include a number of residential sites that are used for commercial purposes.

Referring to the Wainscott sand pit site, Supervisor Cantwell also said he would like to see the moratorium cover commercial subdivisions as well.

Planning Director Marguerite Wolffsohn told the board at public input sessions on the new comprehensive plan, Wainscott residents “made it clear they wanted to transform that area from highway strip to walkable hamlet.”