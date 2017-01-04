Public Hearing on New Sag Harbor Speed Limit

by Gavin Menu

The Sag Harbor Village Board will consider reducing the speed limit on Main and Bay streets and some other roads from 25 miles per hour to 20 miles per hour at a hearing on Tuesday, January 10, at 6 p.m.

The hearing comes less than two months after New York State Assemblyman Fred W. Thiele Jr. and State Senator Ken LaValle announced Governor Andrew Cuomo had signed legislation they sponsored allowing both Sag Harbor and East Hampton villages to reduce speeds on select streets.

“Narrow and congested village roadways can prove to be dangerous, especially in the busy summer season,” both legislators said in a release issued in November. “The addition of new traffic calming measures is not always feasible due to landscaping configurations and desired community character. In these cases, the best way to achieve the safest streets possible for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians is lowering the speed limit.”

Also on Tuesday, consultants with Nelson, Pope & Voorhis will make a presentation on the village’s Water Quality Improvement Project Plan at 5 p.m.