Riders Battle to Save Suffolk County Bus Lines

by Gavin Menu

By Doug Feiden

The poor, the infirm, the elderly and the immigrants who haven’t yet obtained their driver’s licenses are among the most frequent users of the Suffolk County Transit Bus routes.

And they’ll also be the hardest hit if the proposed elimination of eight lightly-used bus routes, including three that serve the South Fork, takes place as scheduled early next month.

That was the bottom line that emerged from nearly eight hours of public testimony on the issue before county transit officials and the Suffolk County Legislature at two public hearings, which were held Thursday, September 8 in Riverside and Friday, September 9 in Hauppauge.

Regular bus riders — including at least a couple of dozen seniors, a handful of them wheelchair-bound — argued that their bus lines, quite literally, provide lifelines that they rely on to whisk them to critical doctor’s appointments, as well as to drug stores, hospitals, therapists, barber shops, beauticians, supermarkets and to visit friends, family and loved ones.

“I really cannot function without that bus,” said 81-year-old Doris Smith, a retiree who lives in Riverhead. “I don’t know how else I would get around.”

Faced with an estimated $180 million shortfall over the next three years, in large measure because of its declining sales tax revenues, Suffolk County officials have targeted the bus service as a source for potential savings. Axing the eight lines would save roughly $4 million annually, said Deputy Public Works Commissioner Darnell Tyson.

The bus routes, eyed for elimination by October 3, are the 10A, 10D/E, S90, S71, 7D/E, S35, 5A and 1B. The 10A runs from Stony Brook Southampton to North Haven and provides the only service to Noyac; the 10D/E provides local service in Hampton Bays and connects the hamlet to Quogue, and the S90 connects Riverhead with Moriches, Westhampton Beach and Quogue.

Even advocates for saving the lines acknowledge they’re begging for passengers: The 10A carries just 20 riders a day on average, a daily cost of $55.93 per rider. Fewer passengers still use the 10D/E — a dozen a day — for an average cost per rider of $82.85. And the S90 carries 29 passengers daily, a cost of $35.54 per rider per day, officials say.

Nonetheless, Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman argued at the hearing in Riverside that the service cutbacks, while countywide, would have a “disproportionate impact” on the East End.

“It’s balancing the budget on the backs of some of the poorest people in the county, it’s the wrong thing to do, and I would urge you to not move forward,” he added.

Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming agreed, saying, “These service changes will seriously impact some of the most vulnerable residents of my district.”