Safeguarding a Legendary Light

By Douglas Feiden

The long campaign to protect the Montauk Lighthouse — which has been imperiled by shorefront erosion almost since the day it was built in 1796 — got a major boost when Governor Andrew Cuomo signed into law a bill aimed at safeguarding national historic landmarks from the corrosive impact of erosion.

In recent decades, heroic efforts have been made to thwart the inevitable ravages of time, hurricanes and an angry sea on the historic light, which now stands a mere 90 feet from the edge of the promontory after waters and winds carved out 200 feet from its bluff over a 200-year period, about 1 foot per year on average.

But legislation was need to bolster those efforts because of an odd quirk in state law that restricted the ability of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation from playing a substantive role in protecting such landmarks from the cumulative pounding of beachfront erosion.

Currently, DEC cannot lawfully enter into financially obligated agreements with non-profit organizations to halt shore erosion, according to state Senator Kenneth P. LaValle, the legislation’s co-sponsor. Since the Montauk Lighthouse is managed by a non-profit entity, the Montauk Historical Society, the state agency was unable to assist at the light as its shorefront was breached.

The legislation provides a solution to that issue: It does so by granting the DEC commissioner the authority to undertake any projects that would safeguard national historic landmarks, like the lighthouse, thus, effectively, giving the green light to DEC actions to help secure such sites from the “brutal effects of shore erosion,” Mr. LaValle said in a September 12 release.

“The Montauk Point Lighthouse has been part of Long Island’s land and seascape for more than 200 years,” said Assemblyman Fred W. Thiele Jr., the bill’s co-sponsor. “This new legislation, combined with the national landmark status, will ensure that the Montauk Historical Society can continue it great work — and will protect this lighthouse, and ensure its existence, for our future generations.”

Designated by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior as a National Historic Landmark, the Montauk Lighthouse was deeded to the Montauk Historical Society in 1996.

“It is essential that we provide the DEC with the necessary tools to save both our pristine shorelines and our historic places like the Montauk Lighthouse,” Mr. LaValle said.