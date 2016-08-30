Sag Harbor Board of Education Extends Superintendent’s Contract

by Gavin Menu

The Sag Harbor School District Board of Education on Monday voted to extend the contract of Superintendent of Schools Katy Graves by one year. The extension begins on July 1, 2017 and runs through June 30, 2018. The board entered into executive session following the public board meeting to discuss matters of personnel. At the conclusion of the executive session, the board reconvened the public board meeting and unanimously voted to extend the contract.

“As we approach the start of school, we look forward to working together with our Superintendent of Schools Katy Graves to ensure another productive and successful school year,” stated Board President Diana Kolhoff.