Sag Harbor School Board Votes to Bring Synthetic Turf Back to Voters

Despite appearing to lean toward a sod or natural grass athletic field behind Pierson Middle-High School, the Sag Harbor School Board of Education did an about-face on Monday and voted, 4-3, to bring a scaled-back plan for a synthetic turf field to voters by the end of the year.

The split vote approving a resolution to ask voters if the district could use an additional $288,478 in capital reserve funds to pay for a scaled-back plan for synthetic turf at Pierson was supported by board members Stephanie Bitis, Sandi Kruel, Theresa Samot and Chris Tice. Board president and vice president Diana Kolhoff and Thomas John Schiavoni voted against the measure, along with Susan Lamontagne.

Just before that vote, Ms. Kolhoff, Ms. Lamontagne and Mr. Schiavoni unsuccessfully brought a motion to the floor to ask voters to allow the district to use the $1.62 million approved in 2013 for a synthetic turf field for new sod fields at both Pierson and the elementary school. That plan would have spent the remaining $1.45 million in bond funding — just under $200,000 has already been used in architectural, engineering and legal fees and services — and would not require additional funding. It would have also included amenities such as plaza and bleacher spaces for students, a scoreboard at Pierson, a stairway to the athletic fields from the middle school and the complete redevelopment of the multi-purpose courts at the elementary school.

A vote for that project would likely have not have been held until February because Governor Andrew Cuomo must sign off on legislation passed in both the state Assembly and Senate earlier this summer that allows the school district to pursue a different project with the bond funding. Because a vote asking for more money for synthetic turf is not a new bond, it could be held as early as December, said business administrator Jennifer Buscemi during Monday night’s meeting. The cost of holding the special election is estimated between $10,000 and $15,000, she said.

The vote came after more than two hours of discussion about a potential natural grass option for the field, the ability of students to use it during school hours, and the long-term maintenance costs. The latter two appeared to sway some members of the board in their decision.

After presenting plans for a natural sod field at Pierson, the district’s athletic director and director of grounds, Eric Bramoff, said he did not think students would be able to use the field during lunch time. He said they also would need to be restricted in how they could use it during physical education classes. The majority of those activities would need to be held in the plaza area, the basketball courts, and the gymnasium during the fall, he said, to preserve the quality of the fields for use by the soccer and field hockey teams.

“I don’t know any districts anywhere that would allow a lunch [period] to play on their varsity soccer field,” he added.

“For me lunch is one of the most social, important times for children, especially in middle school, but I can assure you my high schooler feels he has been quarantined with the fence that is up right now,” said Ms. Kruel.

“I think my question to you is how much space are you going to give these kids,” she added. “Children need space to run around.”

Mr. Bramoff said if the field was shifted, he could potentially create a 10-to-15-yard grassy space for kids to use off to the side. In the spring, when varsity sports are played at Mashashimuet Park, that space could be expanded.

“It would have to be a well-thought out process,” said Mr. Bramoff, noting the field would have to be off-limits after rain or game days.

“During the fall sports season, it would be the most restrictive and we would be able to ease up on those restrictions as the year goes on,” he added, noting the district would have to proceed on a trial-and-error basis for the first few years as it learns how to care for the field.

Maintenance was another hotly debated issue Monday night. Ms. Buscemi presented maintenance costs for both a natural grass field and synthetic field — noting the figures were “conservative estimates” and did not take into account the current labor costs of grounds maintenance.

The total budget impact for sod would be $120,000 annually, with the maintenance of turf estimated at $24,000. The latter figure does not take into account the cost to replace the synthetic turf field carpet, which is generally required between eight and 12 years after installation. According to Larry Salvesen, of BBS Architects, that replacement cost is between $300,000 to $400,000.

Ms. Tice said another concern she had was going against the wishes of voters, who approved the bond in 2013 by a 585-507 margin. Ms. Lamontagne responded that a number of the presentations about the synthetic turf suggested it would be done with all natural, and even organic, materials, which is not the case. She also questioned how the bond language could not include potential health risks being studied in connection with the use of crumb rubber synthetic turf fields.

“I completely recognize the maintenance costs may be higher, but The Bridge has done amazing work back there and we have had offers from other community partners,” said Ms. Lamontagne referring to the more than $30,000 in equipment, materials, and labor donations the Noyac golf club has made in an effort to grow grass at Pierson.

She added she believes the health risks of installing synthetic turf should be considered more seriously. Ms. Lamontagne has led a group of parents opposed to the installation of synthetic turf because of health and environmental concerns. It was a lead campaign issue for the new board member, who was elected last spring, unseating former board president Susan Kinsella.

Ms. Kolhoff agreed with Ms. Lamontagne, as did Mr. Schiavoni, but the group was met with opposition by Ms. Bitis.

“I’m turf,” she said. “Turf. Turf.”

Ms. Samot said her concern was whether the district could maintain the fields under the restrictions of the 2-percent tax cap.

“We have been the only school district to not have to get rid of programs or teachers or anything like that and we are going to spend $120,000 on a field that cannot be played on by a regular basis,” said Ms. Kruel. “We don’t have that luxury.”

“Maybe we need to put that vote back out and if people have changed their minds they can tell us they have changed their minds,” said Ms. Tice.

The $288,478 in capital reserve funding the district will ask voters to approve would supply the district with enough funding to pursue the base option for a crumb rubber synthetic turf field — removing a two-lane walking track, a concrete plaza and stairway from the middle school gym, as well as retaining walls, new sidewalks, and fencing at Pierson.

In February, the federal government announced it would launch a multi-agency study to look at the potential health risks associated with synthetic turf fields and playgrounds made of crumb rubber. The Centers for Disease Control, the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, the Consumer Product Safety Commission, and the Environmental Protection Agency are working collaboratively on the study.