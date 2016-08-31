Sag Harbor School Turf Debate Continues

by Gavin Menu

By Kathryn G. Menu

Despite a company offering a bid to construct a synthetic turf field behind Pierson Middle-High School that is below the amount of funding approved for by voters, Sag Harbor School Board president Diana Kolhoff on Monday said the district would have to rebid the project to even consider that offer — that is if artificial turf is still on the table.

During the Sag Harbor School Board of Education meeting, resident Greg Burton — perhaps the most vocal in urging the district to move forward with plans for to install synthetic turf behind Pierson — called on the board to accept a $1.35 million bid he had supplied them from UBU Sports.

In 2013, district voters narrowly approved the installation of a synthetic turf field and two-lane track — as well as other improvements — behind Pierson at a cost of $1.62 million. However, by the time the state education department approved the plans in 2016, the cost of the project had escalated, with bids coming it hundreds of thousands of dollars in excess of what voters had approved.

While the district awaits legislative approval by Governor Andrew Cuomo — expected at the end of this year following the bill’s adoption in the state Assembly and Senate — it can go back to voters with a new option for the field, whether that be scaled back turf or a natural grass option.

After engineering, legal fees, and design estimates are taken out of the approved monies, just $1.45 million is left, and on Monday, Mr. Burton called on the board to consider awarding a bid to UBU for synthetic turf.

That bid, said Mr. Burton, would include infill different from crumb rubber, which is currently being studied by the federal government for its potential toxicity, and has drawn the ire of some parents concerned about the environmental and health impacts the turf could have on their children.

“I expect the board to do what the voters told them to do three years ago,” he said, noting that experts have said it could cost the district in excess of $100,000 per year to maintain a natural grass option.

However, according to Ms. Kolhoff and business administrator Jennifer Buscemi, because the original bid for the synthetic turf field is closed, the district would have to reopen the bid process to everyone — including UBU — if it were to entertain a new offer. Ms. Buscemi said the project submitted by UBU also differed from the original specs, and as a result could be more expensive than proposed.

Board member Sandi Kruel said the field in its current condition was not deemed safe by the Sag Harbor Whalers youth camp. Athletics and facilities director Eric Bramoff has been working with the help of The Bridge gold course’s Gregg Stanley to remediate the field while the board debates its options.

Mr. Bramoff said the field now has a fully functional irrigation system — thanks to the support of The Bridge which has donated more than $30,000 to the school to help grow natural grass, including deep tine aeration, multiple seedings, and fertilization.