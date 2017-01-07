Sag Harbor Village Declares Snow Emergency

by Kathryn Menu

Mayor Sandra Schroeder has declared a snow emergency in Sag Harbor Village, which prohibits parking on all roadways in an effort to aid the highway department’s snow removal efforts. Village officials said they urge all residents to stay off the roads, as conditions worsen during a snow blizzard expected to bring as much as 18 inches of snow to the East End of Long Island, according to the National Weather Service.

As of noon on Saturday, the agency predicted between 8 to 12 inches of snow in Westhampton Beach, with between 12 and 18 inches of snow expected in to accumulate in Montauk. NWS has issued a winter storm warning through midnight.

East Hampton Town Supervisor Larry Cantwell also issued a snow emergency at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

“Residents are asked to refrain from unnecessary vehicular travel, and parking on public roadways is prohibited until further notice,” town officials wrote on their website.

Southampton Town has also closed its transfer stations until 10 a.m. on Sunday.