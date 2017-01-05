by Gavin Menu

Christine Sampson, a Hofstra graduate with over 15 years of journalism experience, is the newest member of The Sag Harbor Express editorial team. Ms. Sampson takes the desk of Douglas Feiden, who left The Express in late December to pursue work in New York City, where his wife resides.

“Doug will certainly be missed — he brought incredible enthusiasm and attentiveness to every story he tackled,” said Sag Harbor Express editor and co-publisher Kathryn G. Menu. “Christine brings that same level of eagerness to her work. We are fortunate to have someone join the staff with local journalism experience, and a professional commitment to community news reporting.”

Ms. Sampson joins The Express after close to two years as the education reporter at The East Hampton Star. Prior to that she was the education reporter for The Virginia Gazette, and served as the local editor of Three Village Patch. Ms. Sampson also worked as a sports assistant at Newsday, and as an assistant production editor at the American Institute of Physics in Melville.

At The Express, Ms. Sampson will continue to cover education, including the Bridgehampton and Sag Harbor School Districts, as well as real estate development and preservation through coverage of the Sag Harbor Village Historic Preservation & Architectural Review Board, the Sag Harbor Planning Board, and the Sag Harbor Zoning Board of Appeals.

“To me, the way development is occurring on the South Fork feels really different from how development evolved where I grew up in central Nassau County,” said Ms. Sampson. “I feel like I have a front-row seat as major decisions unfold regarding open space preservation, historic areas, and related issues, and I really respect the process and the intent. Also, I have always been curious about architecture, and real estate transactions fascinate me.”

Ms. Sampson has lived on the South Fork since 2015 and recently became engaged to Jason Nower, the production manager at LTV Studios in Wainscott.

“This region is so beautiful and complex, and historic in a way that differs from the post-World War II suburb where I lived most of my life before coming here,” she said. “From the sausage pizza at Harbor Market to the ‘Bring Your Own Game Night’ at the John Jermain Memorial Library, and lots of other amazing things along the way, I feel like I have found a new home.”