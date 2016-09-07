Second Annual East End Mushroom Company Cook-Off

by Gavin Menu

Celebrate national mushroom month as the East End Mushroom Company hosts the second annual East End Mushroom Company Mushroom Cook-Off on Saturday, September 10 at Macari Vineyards located at 150 Bergen Avenue in Mattituck from 12 to 4 p.m.

The cook-off will spotlight 30 local and regional chefs that will all create tasting dishes using Shiitake, Maitake and Oyster mushrooms grown by the EEMC in Cutchogue, picked daily in a modern facility.

To pair with the dishes, there will be wine from Macari Vineyards, beer from Greenport Harbor Brewing Company and live music from The Earthtones. All proceeds from this event will be donated to East End Hospice and Camp Good Grief.

The Mushroom Company owners, Jane Maguire and John Quigley host this event to give back to the community that supported them when they started out in 2012. This event gathers chefs that support local agriculture, the officials that protect the land and community members to exemplify what the East End is all about, and give back to people in need.

Tickets are $75 each and can be purchased online at bit.ly/mushroomcookoff2016. For more information, contact Rachel Bosworth at rachel@rachelbosworth.com or (631) 220-1220.