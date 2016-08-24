“I Shall Not Be Silent” to Screen at Temple Adas Israel

by Kathryn Menu

On Thursday, August 25 at 8 p.m., Temple Adas Israel will screen the documentary, “I Shall Not Be Silent,” about the late Rabbi Joachim Prinz, a German-American rabbi who was outspoken against Nazism, became a Zionist leader, and an American Civil Rights activist. His daughter, Deborah Prinz will speak. The event is free and open to the community.

Produced and directed by filmmakers Rachel Eskin Fisher and Rachel Nierenberg Pasternak, the hour-long film articulates Rabbi Prinz’s message of not being “silent” in the wake of injustice, and is told through archival footage, memoirs and the remembrances of his family and colleagues, including Congressman John Lewis, who marched with Rabbi Prinz and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The film includes stills and passages from Rabbi Prinz’s memoirs, and integrates archival footage from Nazi Germany, mid-20th century Newark, and previously unseen images of Rabbi Prinz from historic documents unearthed during research for the film. Rarely seen films from 1963, including march organizers’ White House meeting with President John F. Kennedy, are also a part of the documentary.

“America must not become a nation of onlookers,” said Rabbi Prinz. “America must not remain silent. Not merely black America, but all of America. It must speak up and act, from the President down to the humblest of us… and not for the sake black community but for the sake of the image, the idea and the aspiration of America itself.”

Temple Adas Israel will continue its Shabbat Shaboom! services, which features stories and songs for families with young children, this Friday, August 26 at 5 p.m. at the Temple, followed by a pizza dinner. Shabbat evening services will follow, at 8 p.m., with Oneg Shabbat afterwards.

On Saturday, August 27 at 10 a.m., the Temple will have Shabbat morning service and Aufruf, followed by Kiddush lunch. Torah study with Rabbi Geffen is at noon. At 8:15 p.m.

Temple Adas Israel is located at the corner of Elizabeth Street and Atlantic Avenue in Sag Harbor. For more information, visit templeadasisrael.org or call (631) 725-0904.