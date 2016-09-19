Southampton Arts Center Features Chas Addams’ Work

by Gavin Menu

Southampton Arts Center has announced the return of their exhibition, “Chas Addams: Family and Friends,” an iconic compilation of works by famed New Yorker cartoonist Charles Addams who resided on the East End until his death in 1988. This exhibition is back by popular demand after being mounted in 2013 during the Southampton Arts Center’s first season and will be displayed from September 16 through October 31.

The public opening reception is on September 24 from 5 to 7 p.m. and the gallery is open from Thursday to Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.

This exhibit contains more than 50 original works of varied genres and subject matter including The Addams Family cartoons, that the television series and feature films were based. The creations from this past summer’s “Charles Addams Festival: Cartooning for Kids” that was held at the Bridgehampton Museum will appear with the Addams works that inspired the children’s art.

“In September 2013 we were invited to participate in Southampton Arts Center’s inaugural season with an exhibit of works by Charles Addams (1912-1988) and this year we were thrilled to be invited back for a second look,” H. Kevin Miserocchi the Executive Director of the Tee and Charles Addams Foundation said.

The Southampton Arts Center is located at 25 Jobs Lane in Southampton. For more information, call (631) 283-0967 or visit southamptonartscenter.org.