Southampton Golf Range Preserved by CPF

by Gavin Menu

The Town of Southampton teed up another victory in land preservation with the purchase of a recreational easement on the Southampton Golf Range through the Community Preservation Fund.

The 13-acre Golf Range is located at 668 County Road 39 near Tuckahoe Lane and has operated as a golf range since 1957 by the Hansen family. According to a press release issued by Southampton Town this week, the family intends to continue running the facility as is.

The purchase price for the recreational easement is $6.5 million. The recreational easement will cover the entire property allowing only the existing golf range recreational use and miniature golf facility; peddle cart track as well as the very popular seasonal skating rink.

Preserving this property ensures an affordable recreational opportunity, centrally located in the town as well as providing a scenic vista on County Road 39. The property is zoned highway business and had the potential to be developed into a number of other businesses. According to the town, under this agreement 80-percent of the property must remain open with buildings and structures limited to a defined 20-perent of the total land area.

“By preserving this property we ensure the public will always enjoy this popular recreational facility along County Road 39”, said Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman. “It will continue as an affordable fun experience for local families for years to come.”

Under the agreement, the Town will control the types of recreational activities allowed on the property as well as the fees charged in order to ensure that prices remain affordable to the community.

In other CPF news, on Wednesday, September 21 the town board announced it would also use the fund to purchase the development rights of 86 acres of the Densieski Farm in East Quogue.