Southampton Supervisor Says Taxes Will Drop

By Stephen J. Kotz

Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman on Monday submitted his first town budget — a $94.7 million plan that calls for a 3.9-percent increase in spending. But thanks largely to higher assessments townwide, taxes are expected to decline by nearly 2 percent, Mr. Schneiderman said.

In his budget statement, the supervisor painted a largely rosy picture for town finances, noting that the town has the highest possible ratings from a number of credit rating agencies, plus a healthy tax base. The growing assessment coupled with increased user fees, and robust revenues, such as mortgage tax receipts, will result in the largest tax cut “in recent history” while allowing the town to meet the state’s 2-percent tax cap and reduce debt by $7 million and increase its fund balance to $30.4 million, he said.

“I think it’s a good budget,” he said. “Government spending is not shrinking, but our tax base is growing by about 5 percent.” That, he said, has allowed him to budget for a new department, the Office of Housing and Community Development, to help address the need for affordable housing. The budget also calls for a new director of public safety, who will oversee code enforcement, the fire marshal, and animal control, moving the oversight for those offices from the town attorney’s office.

Mr. Schneiderman said his budget calls for the addition of one full-time police officer, a full-time public safety dispatcher, and a part-time code enforcement officer.

A separate, $9.3 million capital budget will provide funding for a number of infrastructure projects including $3.2 million for roads; $1.4 million for parks and beaches; and $1.3 million for police and townwide technology and network infrastructure.

The supervisor’s budget will be formally presented to the town board at a special meeting on Thursday, September 22, at 10 a.m. The town board will be able to review the document and make changes to it before it is presented to the public for a hearing on October 25. The budget must be adopted by November 20.

Mr. Schneiderman said about $200,000 would be devoted to funding the new Office Housing and Community Development office to help, among other things, with the effort to provide more affordable housing opportunities.

“At the root of many of our housing problems is a serious dearth of legal housing opportunities affordable to our workforce,” the supervisor stated in his budget message. “Young people, tradesmen, school and hospital employees, service personnel, and in many cases, town employees can no longer afford to live in the community in which they work.”

To help remedy the problem, Mr. Schneiderman has called for a town program to promote the creation of a limited number of accessory apartments in single-family houses targeted for those areas of town, where housing needs are most acute, but not concentrated in a single school district.

The supervisor said an efficiency study done in 2010 had recommended the creation of a director of public safety to oversee a number of departments that deal with quality-of life concerns.

The supervisor’s budget message also thanked the town’s 500-plus employees, who, he said, helped the town weather the financial crisis. Earlier this year, Mr. Schneiderman revisited the employee contract and offered some raises and incentives to encourage employees to opt out of health insurance. Although he was criticized at the time, he said the changes would save money in the long run.

Mr. Schneiderman cautioned that although the tax rate is going down, not all taxpayers would see lower tax bills. Those whose homes are in areas, where property values have gone up a great deal, could see the same or higher taxes because their own assessed valuations may have climbed, he said.

East Hampton Supervisor Larry Cantwell declined to comment on his tentative budget until members of the town board have an opportunity to review it. He said he would release his budget next week before the September 30 deadline.