Southampton Town To Back New Effort To Increase Energy Efficiency

by Gavin Menu

By Stephen J. Kotz

After hearing from a representative of Joule Assets, a Westchester County-based energy advisory firm, the town Sustainability Committee, and town planning officials, the Southampton Town Board on Thursday agreed to take the first step toward playing a larger role in managing the town’s energy supply.

The board said it would ask town attorneys to draw up a request for proposals that would seek a company to manage what is called a “demand response” approach to conserving energy that could generate rebates of more than $1,000 per participant.

Michael Gordon of Joule Assets and Lynn Arthur, the chairwoman of the Sustainability Committee energy subcommittee, told the board the state’s new Reforming the Energy Vision initiative is allowing municipalities to negotiate power deals for their communities that will result in lower electricity prices for those who sign up for them.

Mr. Gordon said his firm already represents 112,000 residents in 14 communities in Westchester County and had negotiated a $189 million power contract that allowed those customers to buy their energy in bulk. While the savings are not huge — Mr. Gordon said the bulk buying saved about a tenth of a penny per kilowatt hour — it does allow those in the program to request that the power they use come from renewable sources.

While the Long Island Power Authority has yet to sign off on the bulk power buying program, Mr. Gordon said it is planning to provide an incentive for those who reduce power use at peak demand periods in the summer. The town can help them achieve that end and earn those who sign up a sizeable rebate, Mr. Gordon said.

The state wants to reduce power use at peak demand periods because the electrical grid is already overtaxed and the only way to meet demand spikes is by building costly auxiliary power plants, called “peaker plants,” that run on dirty fossil fuels and are only pressed into service a few times a year.

Mr. Gordon and Ms. Arthur said with a “demand response” program participants would commit to installing smart thermostats that are able to monitor their comings and goings and could be reduce the use of air conditioning for about 10 hours during peak demand periods scattered over several days each summer. If 1,000 such thermostats were installed across town, it could save the equivalent of a megawatt of power and produce rebates of up to $1,300 per home, they said. The thermostats cost about $250 each, but rebates are available, they added.

Mr. Gordon said his firm would bid to manage the program for the town and charge a fee of approximately 30 percent of the rebate. He said if his firm was awarded the contract it would be “transparent” in its fee structure, and warned the town if it does not act, other companies could come in an solicit homeowners to sign up for what could be ultimately unfair deals. “It’s a confusing maze and folks are going to be going around here saying to consumers, ‘Sign up for this,’” he said, suggesting that some homeowners might receive as little as a few hundred dollars cash for an “asset” that could be worth up to $1,000 a year for the foreseeable future.