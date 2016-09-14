Southampton Town Weighs Measures To Boost Energy Efficiency

by Gavin Menu

By Stephen J. Kotz

Two measures aimed at promoting increased energy efficiency were advanced in Southampton Town this week.

Meeting on Tuesday, the town board closed a public hearing on a proposal that would amend the town code to encourage increased use of solar power systems by homeowners. The board was poised to adopt the measure, but was forced to table it another two weeks, pending a minor tweak in the language of the proposal.

Following a second hearing, at which no members of the public spoke, the board agreed to adopt tighter energy efficiency requirements in its building code for new house construction.

The town’s chief building inspector, Michael Benincasa, told the board the state had recently tightened its code, so the town was required to follow suit. But as it did in 2008 when it adopted groundbreaking energy efficiency standards for new construction, the town opted to go beyond the state requirements, he said.

Under the new state code, a house that is less than 3,500 square feet would have to meet a Home Energy Rating System index of 70, but Southampton will require a score of 54, Mr. Benincasa said. Each point reduction is equivalent to a 1-percent improvement in efficiency, he said.

Mr. Benincasa said new houses between 3,501 square feet and 4,500 square feet would have to achieve a score of 54, which means they would be 11 percent more efficient than required by the state. All houses larger than 4,501 square feet would be required to obtain a HERS index score of 35, 15 percent better than the state requirement.

Last week, Mr. Benincasa briefed the board on the new code and said that in 2008 when it adopted its initial efficiency standards, the town sought to require those building larger houses to be more energy efficient.

“They use a lot of energy, Mr. Benincasa said of the large houses that have cropped up across town. “If you are going to build a large home you have to be responsible.”

He said when he built his own house, it cost him approximately $2,300 to meet the new standards. “On all the energy stuff, there is a payback,” he said, referring to the lower fuel and electricity bills he has had to pay.

The town was ready to adopt a measure making it easier for homeowners to install solar power systems, including ground-mounted units, but assistant town attorney Kathryn Garvin said at the suggestion of Councilman John Bouvier, she had included language that would allow contractors to install the inverters that accompany solar panels on the exterior of the house, if necessary. The original code amendment required that equipment to be installed inside the home. The board is expected to adopt the change when it meets on September 27.