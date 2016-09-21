Out of Space, Bridgehampton Administrators Pitch Expansion

by Gavin Menu

By Kathryn G. Menu

As Bridgehampton School officials move forward with plans to pitch a multi-million dollar expansion of the 77 year-old school building, they invited community members for a tour of the aging facility, which has not been improved in a substantial way since it was originally constructed in 1939.

In August, district officials announced they would pursue an expansion of the school, located on Montauk Highway just outside the hamlet’s center. Late last month, plans by Port Jefferson architect John A. Grillo were unveiled to the board of education. Preliminary in nature, they call for a large addition at the rear of the building, as well as a number of interior renovations.

Within the renovation plans, which would increase the first floor of the school by 26,715 square feet, are plans to renovate the existing gymnasium into an auditorium, and build new gym facilities — including locker rooms and a fitness space — in the rear addition. Renovated library spaces, science and music rooms, a new cafeteria and food service production space, and additional classrooms are also included in the expansion plan, which is estimated to cost $25 million.

During a meeting on Wednesday, September 14, district officials walked residents through cramped classroom spaces, subterranean locker rooms and technology classrooms, and library and cafeteria rooms that felt confining with the roughly 20 people on the tour lining the walls. Students discussed having to work in hallways when classroom space is at a premium, and not having the kind of downtime during lunch periods they need to prepare for an afternoon of rigorous class work — the lunch food line often snaking down the hallway, and seating a precious commodity.

“I can tell you we are over a week into the school year and today we had to make a decision to move a classroom into the district offices, because we are already out of space,” said Superintendent Dr. Lois Favre.

It is that lack of space, and a concern about the safety of temporary classroom spaces 40 and 50 years old, that is driving the expansion discussion, according to Dr. Favre. Having residents, including parents and students, tour the school and offer their suggestions was the first step in the process, she said during Wednesday’s session.

“As we consider our space issues at the Bridgehampton School we thought it was another opportunity to bring the community into the school, talk about the issues we are facing and see if together we can work as teams to offer some suggestions to the board of education as they work through the decision-making process, again, always keeping our students in mind,” she said.

According to Dr. Favre, the district has seen a 35 percent increase in enrollment in just the last three years, with 209 students beginning school in the kindergarten through 12th grade school this fall, up from 160 in 2011. A demographic study, completed by BOCES, predicts the district would see a continuous increase in enrollment through 2023 when that study states it would expect 210 students enrolled in the Bridgehampton School. However, said Dr. Favre, considering its current enrollment has spiked well beyond what was predicted, she expects that figure will actually be larger.

“We are getting an influx of students at a quicker rate than our demographic study indicates,” said Dr. Favre.

Safety is another concern. Dr. Favre noted temporary classroom spaces separated from the main building have been flagged in the district’s long-term plan as a safety issue, and would be difficult — if not impossible — to manage in the event of a school lockdown.

“We all watch the news and while we don’t ever want to see it here, I am sure that is what has been said in other school districts,” she noted.

Athletic facilities are inadequate, music classes are shuffled in and out of classrooms, and physical education courses are disrupted when the gymnasium is needed for a meeting or presentation, added Dr. Favre.

“Everything we are trying to do here is thwarted by the need for more space,” she said.

Mr. Grillo met with community members after the tour of the building. He noted all the plans on view were preliminary in nature, and would evolve through the community’s conversations. If approved by voters, a final plan would be formally designed over 10 months, said Mr. Grillo. State education department approval, which is currently operating at a 16 to 36 week backlog, is also necessary to put a shovel in the ground, he said, which would likely not happen until 2018. From there, construction would be anywhere from 16 to 18 months, said Mr. Grillo.

If approved by voters at a price tag of $25 million, said Robert Hauser — the school’s assistant superintendent of finance and facilities — a homeowner with property valued at $750,000 would pay $135 a year for 20 years for the expansion due to the school district’s $7 billion in assessed values.