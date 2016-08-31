Speakers Look Back And Ask What If Katrina Hit Here

by Gavin Menu

By Stephen J. Kotz

On the lazy days of late August, when temperatures soar and the air hangs heavy with humidity, the threat of hurricanes seems far off. But as ocean temperatures grow warmer, so too does the chance that tropical depressions meandering about the Atlantic can be transformed into hurricanes that can advance as far north as Long Island.

On Thursday, as part of its Tom Twomey Series, the East Hampton Library presented “Lessons from Katrina: Preparing for the Next Big One Here,” a talk featuring Scot Cowen, the president emeritus of Tulane University in New Orleans and East Hampton Village Police Captain Michael Tracey, who also serves as the village’s emergency preparedness coordinator.

“It’s hard to believe it is 11 years ago,” Mr. Cowen said of his experience, when the devastation caused by Katrina forced Tulane to shut down for more than four months, “because in my mind it happened yesterday.”

Katrina killed 1,836 people, most of them in Louisiana, and destroyed thousands of homes. “It was the largest diaspora of a city in history,” he said, noting the city’s population dropped from 480,000 before the storm to about 10,000 in the weeks immediately following it.

“Eighty percent of Orleans Parish was underwater for 57 days,” he said, describing that as an area seven times as large as Manhattan. “It’s not the category that makes the difference. It is the surge that makes the difference,” he added, noting that Katrina hit New Orleans at the most inopportune time.

While East Hampton Town is not below sea level like New Orleans, which is protected by a series of levees, it has its share of low-lying, flood-prone areas, including Napeague, which flooded during the 1938 hurricane and cut off Montauk from the rest of town for a week, or Georgica Pond and Route 27, Captain Tracey said both could pose serious problems if a storm hit today.

“There is traffic gridlock on Route 27 all summer,” he said. “Evacuating before a storm when everyone turns and heads west would be very chaotic — if you try to evacuate on a Sunday with no storm you are not going to get far.”

In many cases, he said it made more sense for residents to stay put in their own homes, noting that often deaths and injuries occur during hurricanes when tree limbs and flying debris strike vehicles — or flood waters swamp them. But, he added, residents should be aware of where their home is in relation to low-lying areas that could flood, leaving them stranded for a week or more. Therefore, he said, it is important to be prepared well in advance of a storm’s arrival, with plenty of food and bottled water as well as flashlights and batteries on hand.

Paying attention to those details is a major change at the village and town level from when he joined the police force in 1984, Captain Tracey said. At that time, he said, little thought was given to emergency preparedness, and local municipalities relied on boilerplate disaster plans that often contained out-of-date information.

Today, he said, the town and village have a state-of-the-art emergency command center on the second floor of the Emergency Services Building on Cedar Street, where village and town officials begin to meet well in advance of any pending storm. “I’m very proud of it,” he said. “It is one of the best on the East End, if not the only one on the East End.”

The personnel staffing the facility have undergone extensive training and yet any plan can be subject to failure, he said. The biggest shortcoming is “the lack of creativity in imagining the unimaginable or convincing yourself you are in good shape,” he said, noting that plans must be continually updated.

Fortunately, he said the state and federal government are dispersing information much more quickly than they once did, with websites such as ready.gov . Locally, the East Hampton Healthcare Foundation has printed a brochure, which is available at Town Hall or on the town’s website, ehhamptonny.gov, that contains information residents will need to get through a major storm. “This is document you want on your counter,” he said. (Southampton Town also provides a link to emergency services information on its website, southamptontownny.gov.)

Mr. Cowen said he learned several important lessons from Katrina. The first is that everyone from the City of New Orleans to the federal government thought they had excellent emergency plans and all of them failed. “I don’t get comfortable with an emergency preparedness plan unless I know every aspect of that plan has been tested,” he said. “If there is not someone going to sleep every night and waking up every morning thinking about emergency preparedness, you are not prepared.”