Sports Wrap: Volleyball Wins, Field Hockey, Tennis and Soccer Fall

by Gavin Menu

Volleyball Knocks Off Stony Brook

The Pierson volleyball team scored a big win on Friday, September 16, in front of a raucous crowd at The Stony Brook School. The Lady Whalers (1-1) won their first match of the young season, 3-1 (25-9, 25-21, 21-25, 25-21) despite being without two key starters in Chloe Collette-Schindler, who was out with an ankle injury, and Samantha Cox, who was out sick.

“With only six girls and a libero they took home a big win,” Pierson head coach Donna Fischer said. “I am super proud of the girls and the fire and focus they brought on the court.”

Mackenzie Benbenek had 21 serves and 14 kills, Nia Dawson had six blocks and Maizy Guyer had 23 assists.

Pierson is scheduled to play at Greenport on Friday, September 23, at 6:15 p.m. before traveling to an invitational at Mattituck High School on Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. The team’s next home match is against Port Jefferson on Tuesday, September 27, at 6:15 p.m.

Field Hockey Falls to Garden City

The Pierson/Bridgehampton field hockey team had the rare chance to go up against one of Nassau County’s top programs on Saturday, but the Lady Whalers fell to Garden City, 6-1, in a game that was played on the turf at Southampton High School. Prior to that loss, however, the Lady Whalers (3-1 in Division III) knocked off Shoreham/Wading River, 1-0, on a first-half goal by senior Ana Sherwood. Charlotte Johnson made seven saves to preserve the shutout.

Pierson will host Sayville on Friday, September 23, at 4:30 p.m. before traveling to face first-place Miller Place on Monday, September 26, at 6:30 p.m.

Tennis Team Drops Two

The East Hampton/Pierson/Bridgehampton girls tennis team dropped two straight matches last week, falling 4-3 to Southampton on September 14 before losing to William Floyd, 5-2, on September 16. Playing at second singles, Pierson’s Isabel Peters lost her first match of the season, 6-7 (7-4), 3-6 to Brook Fernandez of William Floyd. The Pierson tandem of Allie Clark and Caroline Micaleff also dropped their match at first doubles, while Pierson’s Lily Kot continued her strong season at fourth singles, winning both her matches against Southampton and William Floyd in straight sets.

The Lady Bonackers are scheduled to play a key match at Westhampton on Monday, September 26, at 4 p.m.

Boys Soccer Falls to Babylon, Girls Win

The Pierson/Bridgehampton boys soccer team lost, 1-0, to Babylon on September 14 as the Whalers continue their challenging season in reshuffled league play that includes a host of strong Class B schools. Whalers goalie Kevin Feliciano was under fire against Babylon, and made 16 saves while allowing just the one goal.

The Whalers (2-1 in League VII) are scheduled to play at Mattituck, another tough opponent, Thursday, September 22, at 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, varsity girls soccer players from Pierson are competing at East Hampton this year, and the Lady Bonackers picked up their second win of the season with a 3-0 victory over Riverhead on Saturday. Kelly Rodriguez scored all three goals for East Hampton, while Pierson’s Bella DiRussa had an assist.