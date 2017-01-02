School Closes on Stella Maris Deal

by The Sag Harbor Express

By Christine Sampson

Sag Harbor school officials have formally closed on the former Stella Maris Regional School property, which the district acquired as part of a $10.23 million bond project approved by the community last May.

The district spent $3.3 million for the property itself. The December 22 closing came about seven months after residents voted, 736 to 595, to purchase, renovate, and outfit Stella Maris for preschool classes and early childhood special education services. The closing took place in the offices of the St. Andrew Roman Catholic Church, with Sag Harbor School Superintendent Katy Graves, School Business Administrator Jennifer Buscemi, School Attorney Michael Vigliotta, and the church administration present.

The district plans to relocate its business offices there, and with the space that subsequently becomes available at Pierson Middle High School, officials say they plan to build what it has referred to as an authentic middle school wing. The Stella Maris gymnasium and stage will also be upgraded for event space, and district officials say they plan to move its pre-kindergarten program there as well, contracting with a registered daycare provider in an effort to provide full-day child care for its youngest students. Currently, pre-kindergarten classes are only a half-day, with no additional care offered for working parents. Ms. Graves has also discussed bringing evening adult education classes and workshops to the new school building.

“It is with great anticipation that we move forward on the project in the former Stella Maris school building,” Ms. Graves said in an email on December 23. “As a district, our next steps are to interview architects using [an] interview committee of the stakeholders in the district.”

It is unclear why the closing took seven months. The school board met in executive session on November 2 to discuss real estate, with Ms. Graves saying afterward the board had received an update from its attorney about the closing, but she provided no further details during that meeting.