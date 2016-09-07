Stranger Things, Red Alerts and Mass Evacuation

by Gavin Menu

By Annette Hinkle

“Civil Authorities have issued an Evacuation immediate for the following New York Counties: Suffolk. Effective until September 4…” said the alarming red strip of text crawling across the top of our television screen.

Seriously? On Saturday of Labor Day weekend all one point five million plus residents of Suffolk County as well as the countless seasonal transients who have temporarily encamped on the East End are to pick up and leave …right now? You mean all those terrible drivers tooling around in expensive cars, summer renters over-packed into split level ranch houses and entitled bearded hipsters in their designer togs are to hit the road or the Jitney immediately?

This was madness…. Tumbleweed Tuesday was still three days off!

“Well, that’s one way to get rid of them,” I reasoned as I cleared the outdoor dining table after dinner on what had otherwise been a perfectly pleasant evening. “Civil discourse must have broken down in a big way in the cheese aisle at Citarella in order for the county to issue a warning as dire as that.”

My husband took the news in stride and continued to watch the Mets game. Apparently no one at Citifield — not the fans, not the players, nor the beer vendors — even cared that all of us in Suffolk County were about to go down (or up) in some horribly apocalyptic manner. But then again, I’m not sure why we should expect sympathy given the way the Hamptons are portrayed in the media. Let’s face it, our reputation is less than stellar these days.

But my daughter Sophie was neither amused nor calmed by the red alert. The TV said it was time to go and when it says so on TV, it must be true. Despite school starting this week I swear she was ready to dump the pencils and notebooks and load up her backpack with vital survival supplies, including several bottles of nail polish.

I blame myself.

You see, we had just finished binge watching the entire first season of “Stranger Things.” In case you’ve been living under a rock (or in the cheese aisle at Citarella) the new Netflix sci-fi series deals with possible alien abduction, electrical power surges and the mysterious disappearance of otherwise upstanding citizens. It stars a grown up and slightly deranged Winona Ryder as the mother of victim #1 — a 12-year-old boy who vanishes one night on his way home from a friend’s house. His bike is soon found abandoned in the woods (so much for free range parenting).

The more clever characters in the series quickly begin focusing their small town suspicions on the massive and mysterious windowless government building that sits at the edge of town and comes complete with radar dishes on top, a perimeter chain link fence and lots of men in dark suits riding around in long black cars. Oh yeah, monsters start coming out of the walls and there’s also a creepy girl with paranormal powers and a shaved head running around in a hospital gown.

Stop me if this sounds at all familiar.

While “Stranger Things” is set in suburban Indiana in 1983 and evokes movies like E.T. both in style and substance, the whole thing ultimately smacks of Camp Hero and the Montauk Project. Word is, the show was originally titled “Montauk,” and my guess is it was changed once the producers realized how ridiculously expensive it would be to shoot this thing on the East End. The series was actually shot in Georgia, a “right to work” state where film unions can’t dictate policy or pricing.

But I digress. There is, in fact, a basis in this whole story line, believe it or not, and only conspiracy theorists are the ones doing the believing. It has to do with a series of books by a guy named Preston B. Nichols, including “The Montauk Project: Experiments in Time,” which was coincidentally released in 1982 — just around the time “Stranger Things” is set.

In a nutshell (literally), Nichols gets into something known as the Philadelphia Experiment — a time travel wormhole allegedly linking a WWII battleship from 1943 to Camp Hero in 1983. Some of the claims he makes in his book regarding the dastardly activities at Camp Hero include the notion that homeless people were abducted and subjected to all sorts of dangerous radiation, mind control experiments were conducted on runaway boys, and an alien monster found its way into a time tunnel, which, as a result, naturally had to be shut down to avoid any real mayhem.

Oh yeah, everyone involved had to have their memory erased so the truth would never get out.

Which is what makes Camp Hero so much fun to explore today. A state park, many of the remnant buildings from when it was a military installation remain standing and most are enticingly off limits, including the suspect radar building. But back in July, long before we had ever heard of “Stranger Things,” I will confess that my daughter, her friend and a French exchange student who was staying with us for a month found a way in and did some unauthorized poking around beyond the chain link fence before being scared off by the arrival of a park employee (for the record, he was not wearing black).

Luckily, he never saw them thanks to my husband, who was just outside the fence texting the kids like crazy warning them to stay out of sight. It was the early ‘80s all over again, but this time cell phones instead of oversized walkie talkies conveyed the message, and my husband is no longer a juvenile delinquent, but rather a middle-aged delinquent.

Yes, I admit, we may be adults now, but neither he nor I are above corrupting foreign exchange students for the sake of a little adventure. In the end, no one got arrested — or more importantly, abducted (how would we ever have explained that one to the French girl’s parents, language barrier aside) — leading me to believe the whole Montauk Project thing is a lot of bunk.

But then again, we do have a hurricane churning our way and Optimum spent the entire day on Saturday apologizing for the fact Internet service was down due to a “local power company outage.”

And now the “Civil Authorities,” whoever they are, are warning us all to get out.

I don’t know about you, but Tumbleweed Tuesday is suddenly taking on a much more ominous and sinister tone than it has in years past.

Perhaps I’ll see you on the other side.