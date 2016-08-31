Students Exceed State Average in Test Scores

by Gavin Menu

By Kathryn G. Menu

Sag Harbor students taking state English language arts and math exams in grades 3-8 largely exceeded the state average in proficiency, despite the fact that a third of students opted out of ELA testing, and over 34 percent opted not to sit for math.

Statewide, overall 37.8 percent of students in grades 3-8 had a passing rate in ELA exams; and 39.1 percent showed proficiency in math. Overall in Sag Harbor, 45.3 percent of students showed proficiency in ELA; and 53.2 percent scored a three or a four on their math exams.

Generally speaking, each individual grade exceeded state standards in ELA with the exception of the sixth grade, which showed a 32-percent proficiency rate compared to the 34.3-percent state average; and the eighth grade, which had a 25-percent passing rate compared to 40.9 percent statewide. All grades exceeded state averages in math, although comparative data was not available for eighth grade students.

“We do spend time analyzing data as a whole, how did our district do, how did each school do, and then we drill down to each grade level and talk to each teacher about how their children did in the classroom,” said Sag Harbor Elementary School Principal Matt Malone, during a presentation on test scores during Monday night’s Sag Harbor School Board of Education meeting.

Mr. Malone added that as an educator he would still prefer to see these percentages at higher passing rates.

“We are not quite there, but that data comparing us to other districts shows we are stacking up quite well against our neighboring schools,” said Mr. Malone.

At Pierson Middle-High School, principal Jeff Nichols noted that the passing rate for Regents exams in 2016 was at 63 percent for Algebra II & Trig, but that every other exam showed a passing rate between 86 percent and 100 percent. Mastery, students who earn an 85 percent or higher, varied between nine percent (Geometry) and 92 percent (Physics). Students in both physics and Earth Science had a 100-percent passing rate; with Earth Science students also showing 77-percent mastery.

“You would be hard pressed to find another school on Long Island that does as well as we do in the sciences,” said Mr. Nichols.

Advanced Placement results have been altered, he noted, by the introduction of the International Baccalaureate program, which, Mr. Nichols said, has drawn the highest achieving students away from some AP courses.

In 2016, 79 students enrolled in at least one AP class, with a total of 90 AP exams administered this year. Thirty-seven students, or 41 percent, scored a three or higher on their exams.

Mr. Nichols added that Pierson maintains a policy where any student can take an AP course, even if it appears they may not be prepared for it.

In IB classes, the passing rate was between 33 percent (Music — a class with three students; and Computer Science, which had six students enrolled) and 100 percent (Mandarin — one student enrolled; Spanish B – High Level — one student enrolled; Art — two students enrolled; and Spanish B – Standard Level — 18 students enrolled). Overall the passing rate was 80 percent in IB classes, which Mr. Nichols said was “pretty strong.”

“One of the things we want to focus on is the number of students challenging themselves to access the whole program,” he said. In the 2016-17 school year, that is estimated to be six students; but in 2017-18 that number is expected to grow to 19 students.