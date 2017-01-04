Sunken Vessel Removed from Shinnecock Dock

by Gavin Menu

The Southampton Town Parks Department supervised the removal of a sunken vessel at Shinnecock Commercial Fishing Dock on Friday December 23. The 40-foot fishing vessel had been abandoned and fallen into disrepair and ultimately started to sink in Shinnecock Harbor, according to town officials.

The effort to remove the boat was led by the U.S. Coast Guard, which contracted with Miller Environmental and Long Island Crane to lift the vessel. Town Parks Director Kristen Doulos and Maintenance Supervisor Jon Erwin helped direct the effort. The boat will be held in containment until it can be disposed, according to a press release issued by the town. The town attorney’s office has made numerous attempts to contact the owner without success. However, the boat’s owner will still be charged for the cost of removal and for back dockage fees, officials said.