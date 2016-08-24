Tapping Cleaner Water With ‘WQIPP’

by Gavin Menu

By Douglas Feiden

In bureaucratic lingo, it is known as the “WQIPP.” Despite the jargon, the Sag Harbor Water Quality Improvement Project Plan is expected to have a real-world impact on the lives of every single resident and visitor to the village.

The project was approved by the Board of Trustees at its Tuesday meeting as part of a drive to seek funding that would dramatically bolster the village’s water quality — and safeguard one of its most precious and vulnerable assets.

Pervious pavement would be added on Bay Street near the Sag Harbor Yacht Club, tree trenches to enhance drainage would be developed near Marine Park and scores of rain gardens to reduce runoff and curb pollutants would be added on Long Island Avenue,

Glover Street, Cove Road, Oakland Avenue, Joels Lane and elsewhere, according to a preliminary identification of priority projects.

A flood-prone strip on both sides of Bay Street — between the American Legion on the southeast, Marine Park on the northwest and the parking lanes in between — would be protected from large storm events by retrofitting drainage systems, the document says.

Spurring the initiative is a referendum to be held in the towns of Southampton and East Hampton in November in which voters will decide whether the Community Preservation Fund will be extended through 2050.

If it passes, a new provision would allow up to 20% of CPF revenue to be used toward water-quality projects. The WQIPP, drafted by village environmental consultant Chic Voorhis, is part of the effort to buttress Sag Harbor’s position as it seeks potential CPF funds and grants from the two towns.

John Parker, a Harbor Advisory Committee member and Harbor Committee alternate, told trustees the village could potentially be in line for some $240,000 from Southampton and a little less from East Hampton on an annual basis. Over time, that windfall could grow exponentially.

“Although there is still much work to be done in reviewing and prioritizing possible projects, it shows the village’s commitment to working as a partner with the towns in developing projects which will have a real impact on the water quality not only of our bay and cove, but also on the entire area of the Peconic Estuary,” Mr. Parker said.

The blueprint outlines measures to combat pollutants, restore aquatic habitats, upgrade septic system, retrofit drainage systems, steer stormwater to newly created underground tree trenches and reduce the length and width of paved surfaces.

Dead-ends of village roads and rights-of-way would be greened and vegetated to absorb runoff, filter pollutants and curb flooding, the plan says.