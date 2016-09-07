Temple Adas Israel Will Screen He Named Me Malala

by Gavin Menu

Temple Adas Israel in Sag Harbor will screen “He Named Me Malala,” on Sunday, September 11 at 5 p.m. This film is an inside look at what happened to Malala Yousafzai, the Nobel Peace Prize Laureate who was targeted by the Taliban and severely wounded by a gunshot while returning home on her school bus in Pakistan’s Swat Valley, and the aftermath of that incident.

Malala was targeted because she and her father were advocates for girls’ right to education. The vicious attack generated an outcry from supporters around the world. She survived the attack and is now a leading campaigner for girls’ education globally as co-founder of the Malala Fund, and was honored with the Nobel Peace Prize.

Davis Guggenheim, who also directed “An Inconvenient Truth,” illustrates Malala and her family’s strong commitment to get education for girls all over the world. Get a glimpse into this determined young girl’s life – who famously said, “One child, one teacher, one book and one pen can change the world.”

There will be a special discussion for teens following the free screening of the film, which is open to the public. To reserve your seat, contact Lu Geffen at LuGeffen@gmail.com. Donations to the Malala Fund, a charity founded in 2013 by Malala and her father to champion girls’ education globally and protect the human rights of children will be accepted.