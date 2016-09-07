Ten Sports and Hundreds of Athletes at Pierson This Fall Season

by Gavin Menu

Ten sports and four shared programs with two different districts should be enough to keep Sag Harbor athletic director Eric Bramoff moving this fall season. Female athletes at Pierson will compete in their home uniforms in field hockey, volleyball and cross country, while others will join with East Hampton High School to compete in tennis, girls soccer and swimming.

Pierson boys will compete for the scarlet and black in soccer, golf and cross country. In addition, two students will compete with Southampton in football this year for the first time, while junior varsity players will continue to play at East Hampton.

Whalers Soccer Wins Opener

Rarely does a team play arguably its biggest game of the season on opening day, but that is exactly what happened on Tuesday when the Pierson soccer team knocked off rival Southold on the road, 2-1. Mats Grebenstein scored a first-half goal and junior Sam Warne knocked through the game-winner in the second half.

Kevin Feliciano, a senior at Bridgehampton and the team’s returning goalkeeper, had six saves in the win over last season’s Suffolk County Class C champion.

“If we can put everything together, and we can stay healthy, we have a really good chance of being back in the county championship game this year,” Pierson head coach Peter Solow said. “We’re going to have a really solid team.”

Leading the charge offensively alongside Warne is senior Charlie Pintado, who had an assist in the win over Southold on Tuesday. Defensively, the back line of Alex Wesley, Sam Anderson and Will Gawronski will set the tone in front of Feliciano in goal.

There has been a shift this year to a single league — League VII — containing all teams from Class B, C and D. As a result, the Whalers’ schedule is murderous with league games against Mattituck, Center Moriches and Babylon, all strong Class B programs.

“Everybody is going to be tough. I don’t think there’s one team we’re going to roll over,” said Solow. “But I think once we get everyone back from injury, we can play with anyone.”

The Whalers are scheduled to host Smithtown Christian on Saturday, September 10, at 2 p.m. and Center Moriches on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

In girls soccer, Pierson is sending varsity players to compete at East Hampton this year, including standouts Lottie Evans and Isabella DiRussa, while younger players will have the chance to develop as members of Pierson’s junior varsity team.

Seniors To Lead Field Hockey

Traditionally, one of the most prized programs at Pierson has been its field hockey team, which comes into this season as the defending Suffolk County and Long Island Class C champion. The team once again has high hopes for the coming year with senior Ana Sherwood returning as one of the top players on Long Island. She is joined by fellow senior Cali Cafiero and a pair of talented sophomores in Hollie Schleicher and Paige Schaefer to form a potent offensive attack. Allura Leggard, a starting midfielder for the last several years, did not return to the team as she instead will focus on her track and field career.

The Lady Whalers were picked to finish third in Division III and will play a difficult schedule as a result, with games against powerhouse programs like Miller Place and Rocky Point. The schedule is so difficult, in fact, that Pierson won’t face any Class C competition, which includes Babylon, Southold/Greenport and Port Jefferson, until the postseason.

The team was scheduled to begin its season at Comsewogue on Wednesday, September 7, and will travel to East Hampton on Friday, September 9, for a 4 p.m. game. Pierson’s home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, September 13, at 4:30 p.m. against Rocky Point.

New Era for Football and Talent Across the Board

After partnering with East Hampton in football for decades, Pierson players this fall will team with Southampton at the varsity level. The change was made because the Bonackers, with the addition of Pierson’s school population, would be forced to compete in the highly-competitive ranks of Division III as opposed to Division IV.

Bradley Toole, a Pierson senior, is expected to start on the offensive line and as an outside linebacker for the Mariners, who were winless last season. Southampton will open the season at Wyandanch this Saturday, September 10, at 1 p.m. before returning home to play East Hampton for homecoming on September 17 at 1:30 p.m.

Pierson volleyball got an early start to the season with a 3-0 loss to Hampton Bays on September 1. The team returns a handful of starters from last year and plays next at Stony Brook on September 16, with its next home match against McGann-Mercy on September 20.

For the last several years, Pierson has sent a strong contingent of girls tennis players to East Hampton, and this season is no different with seniors Isabel Peters and Lily Kot leading the charge as two of the top singles players for the Lady Bonackers. The team was scheduled to begin its season on Tuesday, September 6, at Mattituck, but that match was cancelled because of rain. The Lady Bonackers were scheduled to host Islip on Wednesday, September 7, with their next match at Sayville on Saturday, September 10, at 3:30 p.m.

The East Hampton swim program, which has enjoyed tremendous growth and is led by a bevy of young talent, has Pierson senior Alyssa Kneeland as a captain, with two other swimmers in Kiara Bailey-Williams and Valentina Veney also coming out of Pierson. The swim team’s season opener is scheduled for Monday, September 12, against Half Hollow Hills at the YMCA in East Hampton at 5 p.m.

The boys and girls cross country teams will have somewhat delayed starts to the season, with the boys set to race against Shelter Island and Southold on Shelter Island at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13. The girls, who lost star runner Hannah Jungck to graduation last year, will race for the first time at Sunken Meadow State Park against Stony Brook and Southold on September 20 at 4:30 p.m. Hannah’s sister, Caroline, is a strong runner as well and is expected to lead the team this season.

The Pierson golf team, which is always competitive in League VIII, will begin its season on Tuesday, September 13, at Center Moriches before returning to its home course at the Noyac Golf Club on September 14 for a meeting with Southampton at 3:30 p.m.