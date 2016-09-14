Terminating Ticks in Suffolk

by Gavin Menu

Tick-and-mosquito-borne diseases have been a daunting problem in Suffolk County for years. Caused by microscopic parasites that infect red blood cells, the illness is not just a nuisance, it can lead to hospitalization and partially disable its victims, health experts contend.

Now, the Suffolk County Legislature is grappling with the issue. At its general meeting on September 7, it voted unanimously to set up a countywide Tick Control Advisory Committee to oversee and advise a newly created Tick Research and Management Program, said Legislator Bridget Fleming, who had advocated for county funding for tick-control purposes.

“Tick-borne illness is a serious threat to the health of Suffolk County residents, and it deters locals and tourists alike from enjoying our world-class parks and natural resources,” Ms. Fleming said.

“The goal of the Tick Surveillance and Management Program is to develop a plan to control the tick population in Suffolk County efficiently and effectively, and to serve as a national model for addressing this public health crisis,” she added.

The county’s 2017-2019 capital budget is the first to allocate funds specifically for tick management and control purposes.