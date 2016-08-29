The Doo Wop Project Hits Guild Hall

by The Sag Harbor Express

The Doo Wop Project, an a capella group of five men, will perform at Guild Hall in East Hampton on Sunday, September 4 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Members of the group have performed in the Tony Award-winning Broadway productions of “Jersey Boys,” and “Motown, The Musical.”

The evening will take patrons through the history of Doo Wop music, and feature hits from today as well, appealing to all generations. The performers will share their stories and their history in the music and show business. The idea for the Doo Wop Project sprung up backstage at the August Wilson Theatre, where “Jersey Boys” is performed.

A full band will also accompany the performers, Dominic Nolfi as “Tommy DeVito”, Charl Brown as “Smokey Robinson”, current “Franki Valli” Dominic Scaglione Jr., Dwayne Cooper, and former “Valli” John Dias.

Tickets are priced from $40 to $95 for non-members and $38 to $90 for members. Free Saunders Student Rush tickets are available. For more information, visit guildhall.org.