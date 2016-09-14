Sports Wrap: Three Straight Wins For Tennis, Soccer Wins at Home, Football on Saturday

by Gavin Menu

By Gavin Menu

After falling 4-3 to Islip on September 7 the East Hampton girls tennis team, which features a handful of players from Pierson, bounced back to win three straight matches, including two against League VII rivals. The Lady Bonackers beat Sayville, 4-3, in a non-league match on Saturday and then won, 5-2, over Westhampton on Monday and 6-1 over Mattituck on Tuesday.

Pierson’s Isabel Peters and Lily Kot are undefeated so far in their singles matches, with Peters playing in the second spot and Kot, an All-County doubles players last year, playing at fourth singles. The match against Westhampton came down to the wire with Pamela Pillco scoring a huge point at third singles with a 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 win over Marin Vander Schaaff. Peters knocked off Brooke DelPrete, 7-5, 6-1, at second singles and Kot won her match, 6-4, 6-2.

The all-Pierson team of Allie Clarke and Caroline Micaleff defeated Rose Peruso and Juliet Tomaroievve Deliote, 6-2, 6-3, at first doubles while also cruising to a 6-1, 6-1 win against Mattituck on Tuesday.

East Hampton faced Southampton Wednesday after press time and will host William Floyd Friday, September 16, at 4:30 p.m.

Soccer Knocks Off Smithtown

Sam Warne scored two goals and assisted on another as the Pierson boys soccer team knocked off visiting Smithtown Christian on Saturday at Mashashimuet Park. Charlie Pintado and Ethan Tanner also scored goals as the Whalers won their second straight game to start the season.

Two days later the Whalers were reminded of a reshuffling done this year by Section XI, the governing body of high school athletics in Suffolk County, which formed one league for all Class B, C and D schools. Pierson faced Center Moriches on Monday and lost, 9-2. The Whalers will face Class B schools just once during the regular season and will compete in the postseason against Class C schools only.

Next up for the Whalers is a home game against Greenport on Tuesday, September 20, at 4:30 p.m.

Football Team To Face East Hampton for Homecoming

The shared football program between Southampton, Pierson and Bridgehampton got off to a rocky start with a 31-6 loss to Wyandanch on Saturday. This is the first season in which Pierson players have joined the Mariners, and this Saturday they will have to chance to play their former team when Southampton hosts East Hampton for homecoming on September 17. Kick-off is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.