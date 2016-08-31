Three Years Later, Beach Restoration Effort Pays Dividends

by Gavin Menu

By Stephen J. Kotz

Three years ago, after a series of powerful storms had scoured away much of the beach between Sagaponack and Water Mill, oceanfront homeowners approved the creation of a special taxing district to underwrite the restoration of the beaches in front of their homes.

The result of that initiative was a months-long, $25 million project in late 2013 and early 2014 that saw some 2.5 million cubic yards of sand dredged from deposits about a mile off shore. Once in place, the mountains of sand were contoured by a fleet of bulldozers that created a new beach 150 wider than what was there before.

So far, the project, which was intended to have a 10-year lifespan, seems to be doing the trick. According to Southampton Town, the beach project is surveyed annually, and this year that monitoring has shown that the beach has grown by an estimated 310,000 cubic yards of sand.

“The survey just conducted by our project team in July 2016 shows that the beach is now wider than originally constructed, the dunes have grown materially and the project has performed above everyone’s high expectations,” said Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman in a release.

The health of the system is evident in Bridgehampton, where this week, a vast beach stretched out in both directions. At Sagaponack Main Beach, though, the beach is significantly more narrow.

“The big takeaways are the dune is accruing because sand is blowing off the beach,” said Aram Terchunian, whose firm, First Coastal Corporation oversaw the permitting process and scope of the restoration project. “And we have a wide, protective beach going into the winter storm season.”

Mr. Terchunian was quick to add that Mother Nature can take away as quickly as she provides. “You always keep your fingers crossed,” he said. “You are never out of the woods.”

That feeling was echoed by Dr. Tim Kana, a coastal geologist and president of Coastal Science and Engineering, a company from Columbia, South Carolina, that oversaw the design and construction of the massive project.

“Our hope is for at least 10 years, we can have much of that sand remain where we put it,” he said on Tuesday. “That’s why we are tracking it so closely. We are delighted to see we have more sand now than when we finished.”

When the project was first approved in 2013, planners said they expected follow-up beach nourishment to be required, although the hope has always been that a significant portion of the sand would remain in place, reducing the scope and cost of subsequent projects.

Mr. Terchunian said it is important to monitor the status of the beach because if a severe storm hits and the federal government were to declare a state of emergency, the town would qualify for funding to rebuild the beach. “That’s why it’s important we get a baseline every year.”

Dr. Kana said there were several reasons for the success of the project, one of which was timing. The work began about a year after a series of severe storms, culminating with Sandy, had robbed the beaches of much of their sand, while the intervening years have been largely quiet as far as coastal storms, he said.

Plus, he said, the length of the project, about 6 miles from end to end, helped assure it would be more successful than a smaller effort. “If you placed a whole bunch of sand in front of your house, but your neighbor did nothing, it would quickly spread,” he said. “When you have six miles, you have a lot more sand that is supporting it.”

The project extends from Town Line Road to Flying Point Road, and Dr. Kana said he was not surprised to see it “unravel a bit from the ends. We are seeing sand going in either direction.”

Another factor contributing to the success of the project, he said, was the quality of the sand that was dredged from off shore, which meshed well with the type of the sand on the beach.

Dr. Kana said his firm has “promoted soft engineering solutions for over 30 years.” In the long term, the cost of $50 to $100 annually per linear foot compares favorably to the cost of building sea walls,” he said.

“If your house is worth $1 million, it’s a small price to pay,” Dr. Kana said, quickly adding that many of the houses here are easily worth 10 to 20 times that amount.