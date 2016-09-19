by Gavin Menu

Bay Street Theater and Sag Harbor Center for the Arts will bring Tito Batista and the Black Rose Orchestra to its stage on Saturday, September 24 at 8 p.m.

The night will blend Las Vegas-style Big Band swing sounds with vocals, pop hits, elegant standards and Latin favorites. He will be performing contemporary favorites and “modern vintage with class.”

Mr. Batista will sing his popular version of “Besame Mucho,” “Volare,” “Ojos Verdes,” “Dos Gardenias,” and songs from his CD, Hey Now!, like “Hey Now, I Think I’m In Love,” “The Love I Need” and “Wanna Be Free,” while accompanied by the Black Rose Orchestra. The concert is sponsored in part by Dan’s Papers.

Tickets are $30 in advance and $40 the day of and are on sale now at baystreet.org or by calling (631) 725-9500.