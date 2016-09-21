Top Nassau Cop Named Southampton Town Chief

by Gavin Menu

By Stephen J. Kotz

Steven E. Skrynecki, who as chief of department is the highest-ranking uniformed officer in the Nassau County Police Department, has been named the new Southampton Town Police chief.

The town board will formally appoint Chief Skrynecki at a special meeting on Thursday, October 29. Mr. Skrynecki, 63, will replace Chief Robert Pearce, who announced his retirement in June and has remained on the job during the search for his successor.

“He is extraordinarily qualified for the position,” said Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman, who noted that Chief Skrynecki “oversees thousands of officers” in a department with a multi-million dollar budget.

“This is a great opportunity for me,” Chief Skrynecki said on Monday during telephone interview from Virginia where he was attending a Federal Bureau of Investigation training program.

Although when he returns to Nassau County, Chief Skrynecki will continue to oversee security arrangements for the October 1 presidential debate at Hofstra University, he said taking the Southampton job was not simply a segue into retirement.

“I look forward to seeing a little different side of policing from what I have been seeing,” he said, “but no matter where you are providing public safety services, there are many similarities. There are a lot of challenges in the Hamptons that I will be faced with that will continue to drive my interest.”

Although Chief Skrynecki has signed a two-year contract, he said he was not necessarily planning to serve the department in just a stop-gap capacity. “I’m not done,” he said, while adding, “I don’t have any intention to come in and radically change anything. My first priority will be to get to know the people in the department and the community.”

Mr. Schneiderman said Chief Skrynecki has a home in Noyac, and this week the new chief said he wanted to help preserve on the East End what he called “a certain quality of life that is not found in a lot of places in America anymore.”

Chief Skrynecki will not actually take over the department until early January. In the meantime. Captain Lawrence Schurek, one of five town officers to initially apply for the chief’s position, will serve as acting chief once Chief Pearce formally steps down in early October.

During the hiring process, the town board called in four candidates for interviews — Chief Skrynecki, Captain Schurek, East Hampton Village Police Chief Gerard Larsen Jr., and Shelter Island Police Chief James Read.

Mr. Schneiderman said the board soon settled on Chief Skrynecki because he had scored the best on the Civil Service exam and had a wealth of experience. “It’s like off the charts,” Mr. Schneiderman said. “No other resume came close.”

A group of Southampton Town officers, including Lt. James Kiernan and Lt. Michael Zarro, who both applied for the job, threw their support behind Captain Schurek, saying the town board should have hired from within, before the board made its final decision.

The department has been beset by a number of controversies in recent years including the short-lived tenure of former Chief William Wilson, who retired in 2012, just 18 months after being appointed, the long-term suspension of Lt. Kiernan, and lawsuits filed by female officers who said they were passed over for promotions because of their gender.