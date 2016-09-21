Town Officials Urge Support For CPF Measure At League Forum

by Gavin Menu

By Stephen J. Kotz

Representatives of both Southampton and East Hampton towns on Monday urged voters to support in November a proposed extension of the Community Preservation Fund that would allow up to 20 percent of future proceeds to be used for water quality improvement projects.

The occasion was a pep rally, of sorts, at the Hampton Library in Bridgehampton on behalf of the referendum that was sponsored by the League of Women Voters of the Hamptons, which has endorsed the measure.

Both Southampton Supervisor Jay Schneiderman and East Hampton Supervisor Larry Cantwell said the funding that would be generated by the program would be vital to protect the town’s environment, quality of life, and an economy that depends so much on access to clean water. They were joined in the discussion by Southampton Councilman John Bouvier and Assemblyman Fred W. Thiele Jr.

“Obviously, we’d be far worse off without this money,” replied Mr. Schneiderman when asked by Kevin McDonald of the Nature Conservancy what he thought the condition of the East End’s ground and surface waters would be if the measure were to be defeated in November. Mr. Schneiderman said absent state and federal financial support, the towns would be hard-pressed to come up with the funding needed to reverse the decline in water quality that has become a source of widespread concern. “For our bays and harbors this is a matter of life and death in my mind,” he said.

“If it doesn’t pass, water quality continues to be degraded in East Hampton,” Mr. Cantwell said simply. “If it does pass, three years from now, we will have begun the process of fixing it.”

“If we have preserved all the land, and you can’t go swimming and you can’t go fishing and you can’t go boating, what did we do?” asked Mr. Thiele.

Mr. Cantwell pointed out there would be a lag time between when funding would be available and when projects could be funded, and Mr. Schneiderman likewise cautioned against expecting any kind of quick fixes. “It’s going to take years to really see the kind of water quality we used to enjoy,” he said. “It’s going to take 10 years, 20 years.”

If approved by voters, the referendum would extend the CPF, which collects a 2-percent tax on most real estate sales, from its scheduled expiration in 2030 for another 20 years, until 2050. The CPF has already generated more than $1 billion in revenues for the five East End towns since it was approved in 1999.

Mr. Cantwell has estimated it could raise another $770 million in East Hampton, with about $150 million available for water quality projects alone, if extended. In Southampton, it is estimated the fund could bring in another $1.5 billion, with $300 million for water quality, if the ballot measure is approved.

Kim Shaw, East Hampton’s natural resources director, and Janice Scherer, Southampton’s principal planner, presented overviews of water quality plans the towns were required to compile as part of the referendum process.

Both plans call for prioritizing the replacement of old-fashioned cesspool systems and other failing residential wastewater systems. The towns are also weighing small neighborhood wastewater treatment systems in vulnerable areas, and a host of other remedies, including permeable reactive barriers, which are essentially trenches filled with wood chips and other components, which block the flow of contaminated groundwater toward bays and harbors.

Both planners emphasized that any expenditures will be vetted by an advisory committee and approved by the town board.

Despite a solid funding source, both Mr. Schneiderman and Mr. Cantwell said the program could be held up if Suffolk County, whose health department oversees the regulation of septic systems, does not sign off on approving advanced residential wastewater treatment systems as it has promised to do.

“We can’t mandate a system the county won’t let them install,” Mr. Schneiderman said of the current dilemma.

Mr. Bouvier said he expected the county would fall into line. “There are a whole lot of people who want to replace their systems and if they don’t have that plan in place it’s going to be an interesting thing to watch,” he said.

Mr. Cantwell said he believed officials at both the county and state level would be watching the results of the referendum closely. Approving the CPF extension would “send a message to Suffolk County and everyone else that we have this problem and we want to solve it,” Mr. Cantwell said.