Two Charged in Armed Robbery

by sjkotz

A Mastic man and an Islip Terrace woman are in Suffolk County jail after being charged with multiple felonies by East Hampton Town police after they led them on a chase from Montauk to Amagansett following an armed robbery on Sunday morning during which a man was pistol whipped before his wallet and cellphone were stolen.

East Hampton Town police said Jarryd J. Cox, 31, of Mastic and Keirsten Escobar, 23 of Islip Terrace were each charged with robbery in the first degree, criminal use of a firearm in the first degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, assault in the second degree, criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, all felonies. Mr. Cox was also charged with reckless driving, unlawfully fleeing a police office, aggravated unlicensed driving and resisting arrest.

Police said on Sunday morning at about 10:30 a.m., a 35-year-old man was lured to the couple’s vehicle on a quiet side street off Soundview Drive in Montauk when Ms. Escobar offered him sex. Police said Mr. Cox then confronted him with a handgun and demanded his wallet and jewelry before pistol-whipping him. Police said they pursued the vehicle on Montauk Highway into Amagansett, where Mr. Cox abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot toward Town Lane. Police said Ms. Escobar was apprehended at the scene, and Mr. Cox was tracked down at Balsam Farm on Town Lane, where police said he was trying to blend in with other customers.

Police said when they searched the couple’s Ford Explorer, they found a gun, a quantity of cocaine, as well as the wallet and cellphone that had been stolen.