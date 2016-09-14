Visions Collide as ARB Weighs Proposal To Add Second Floor

by Gavin Menu

By Stephen J. Kotz

The vision of the owner of a commercial building at 25 Washington Street who wants to add a second floor to his one-story building collided on Thursday with the equally strong opinions of the Sag Harbor Board of Historic Preservation and Architectural Review’s historic consultant.

Paris Fields, who owns the building with his partner Clifton Murdock, told the board when he thought of adding the second story, he remembered a general store in Pennsylvania, where his father took him for ice cream when he was a child. He presented photographs of buildings he would like to emulate as well as a rough hand drawn sketch of his intentions.

The building in question, now occupied by Ruby Beets, was constructed in 1900 and in the days before talkies it was home to the Montauk Theater, Mr. Fields said. The second floor would be used only for storage, he said, adding that he had sought the board’s guidance before hiring an architect and submitting a formal application.

“There is a lot going on here,” said the board’s consultant, Zach Studenroth, who described the sketch as an exercise in “‘earlying it up.’”

Mr. Studenroth said Mr. Fields’ initial design was “a little old-time Disneyland,” and he added, “I don’t think the board wants to begin populating the side streets with structures that look authentically old — except they’re not, they’re brand new.”

“I wouldn’t want a modern structure on top,” replied Mr. Fields. “To me something steel and glass doesn’t seem to make sense, especially in a historic village.”

“I’m the historic consultant and I go for steel and glass over old-timey wood shingles and cupolas,” replied Mr. Studenroth.

“I’m a historic preservationist and I don’t and I won’t,” shot back Mr. Fields.

Mr. Studenroth told Mr. Fields he had many options for his design. “Thank you. I’m aware of that,” Mr. Fields said.

Before the argument could continue, Anthony Brandt, the board’s chairman, interceded. “Mr. Fields, I personally don’t have any objections to your putting a second story on a non-contributing building,” he said referring to the structure’s lack of status in the village historic district. “However, it is very difficult for us to comment on it without seeing a design, and you are not presenting us with a design, you are just showing us a bunch of photographs and we are supposed to intuit. And we can’t do that. That is not our job. Our job is to comment on your proposed design.”

Board member Chris Leonard agreed. “I’m not violently opposed to a second story on this building,” he said. “I certainly understand Zach’s comments about ‘earlying it up.’”

Mr. Field said he did as well, and told the board he had spent time at Colonial Williamsburg, which he criticized for its picture-perfect historic recreation. “That says Disneyland,” he said.

The board frowned on a proposal presented by William Cummings to enclose a second-floor rear terrace on a house at 38 Howard Street.

Once again, Mr. Studenroth led the charge, questioning how the board, a little more than a year ago, had approved the plans that created both the second floor terrace and a fireplace to the rear of the house.

“I don’t think this is an appropriate way to enlarge this house,” he said, noting that it is listed as a contributing structure to the historic district. “If more happens to this, it will deserve to be taken off the list and there is no process for that.”

He also questioned whether it was wise to allow applicants to use “an incremental approach” in which they return to the board for modifications to plans that were only recently approved. “Let’s give it a decade,” he said.

“I can’t see where a terrace or second floor would alter the historic integrity of this house,” said Mr. Cummings, who noted the work would be largely out of sight from the street.

“I’m terribly sorry we approved this addition because it looks just hideous to me,” said Mr. Brandt. “Historically, it’s a disaster. That’s just me. I’m just the chairman and I have four strong-minded members.”

“And an ornery consultant,” added Mr. Studenroth.