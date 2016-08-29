Westhampton Beach Festival of the Arts Celebrates Eight Years

by The Sag Harbor Express

This Labor Day weekend, on Saturday, September 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, September 4, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., the 8th Annual Westhampton Beach Festival of the Arts will return to the Great Lawn across from St. Mark’s Episcopal Church.

Visitors can view an outdoor gallery of handmade art sets that are brought to the festival from professional artisans on Long Island as well as across the country. For no admission cost, browse handmade sculptures, jewelry, paintings and photographs created with a variety of materials including glass, ceramic, fibers and wood. All of the artists will be present to speak about their work and guide you in purchasing.

For more information, visit http://www.paragonartevents.com/S-26-Westhampton+Beach+Festival+of+the+Arts.html or contact show director Bill Kinney at (941)487-8061 or at admin@paragonartfest.com.