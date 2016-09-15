Whalers Golf Team Shoots Lowest Round in 30 Years

by Gavin Menu

The Pierson golf team shot the lowest team score at the Noyac Golf Club in 30 years on Wednesday and beat rival Southampton in the process. Jack Brown shot a 36 and Henry Brooks had a 37 to pace the Whalers to their team score of 200, which was a 13 points better than the Mariners.

Southampton’s Christian Oakley actually beat Brown with a score of 34, but Tom Brooks, with a 42, Matt Burke, with a 42, Greg Baum, with a 43, and Brooks all got the best of their opponent on Wednesday. Southampton’s Andrew Wesnofske shot a 46 to Tyler Laborne’s 51 to earn Southampton’s only other point of the afternoon.

The Whalers cruised to an easy victory over Center Moriches at the Rock Hill Golf Club earlier in the week and will host William Floyd at Noyac on Tuesday, September 20, at 3:30 p.m.

Do we hear a 199?