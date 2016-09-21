White Leaving Pierson Basketball for East Hampton

by Gavin Menu

By Gavin Menu

Dan White, who has coached the Pierson boys basketball team for the last six years, is packing his gym bag and heading for East Hampton.

East Hampton Athletic Director Joe Vasile-Cozzo confirmed Wednesday morning that White would be joining the coaching staff at East Hampton pending board approval. Whether he will be the head coach, in the traditional sense, or more of an assistant remains to be seen as one of the more intriguing local sports stories in recent memory has played out this week.

Larry Brown, the legendary basketball coach who has won championships at the highest levels of collegiate and professional basketball, is considering some kind of coaching position with the Bonackers.

First reported locally by 27east.com, Brown,76, who owns a home in East Hampton, said he would accept the head coaching position only if he could give 100 percent to the position and to the players.

“Dan White is going to be our next head coach,” said Vasile-Cozzo. “Larry Brown in a couple of week is going to let us know what capacity he can be there. If Coach Brown says ‘I’m all in,’ then Larry Brown is the man and he is the head coach. Dan would assume the role of leader administratively and riding the bus. Larry’s not getting on the bus.”

Reached on Wednesday, White said his primary reason for taking the job at East Hampton is the opportunity to work with Brown, who led the University of Kansas to a national title in 1988 and the Detroit Piston to an NBA championship in 2004.

“I love Pierson and I love coaching there,” said White, who is a middle school physical education teacher in Sag Harbor. “But I think I have a lot of room to grow as a coach and who better than to work with than Larry Brown.”