Zigmund’s in Bridgehampton to Close January 15

by Gavin Menu

Zigmund’s — chef Jason Weiner and restaurateur Eric Lemonides bar that paid homage to The Wild Rose, the 1990s bar and music venue that once inhabited the same Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike location — will close its doors after one season on January 15.

Zigmund’s, which opened in July, was the latest venture for the duo, who also own Almond in Bridgehampton and New York City and the L&W Oyster Co. in the Flatiron District.

“Zigmund’s was intended to be a pop-up,” said Mr. Lemondies in a release issued this week. “Back in July, the owner of the building (who is a buddy of ours) had an opening for a season before a more permanent tenant moved in so we said ‘screw it, lets open a bar!’ It’s been a blast, but we are now moving on to bigger projects,”

Mr. Lemondies and Mr. Weiner have a new project on the horizon in 2017, which they plan on announcing shortly.

“We are looking forward to rounding out the season in the next two weeks with live music, karaoke and our signature Retro Sounds on Saturday. We will close out with a final Karaoke night, so bring your best singing voice to serenade us one last time,” said Mr. Weiner.

This weekend, Haines Goodale & Co. will play at 9 p.m. on Friday, January 6, with Retro Sounds from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday, January 7. The final weekend at Zigmund’s will begin on Wednesday, January 11, with a series hosted by Klyph Black and Fred Raimondo featuring Jeff Bragman, Caroline Doctorow and the Spaghetti Westerners. Karaoke night returns January 12, with Retro Sounds on Saturday, January 14, and closing night karaoke on January 15.

For more information, call Zigmund’s at (631) 919-5340 or visit zigmunds.bar.